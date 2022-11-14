New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suggested that an exhibition similar to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) can be organised in May or June to showcase swadeshi capabilities and it's emerging strength.

Inaugurating the IITF here at Pragati Maidan, the minister said that women entrepreneurs and MSMEs can be specially encouraged to participate in that dedicated during summers.

"Capabilities of India has increased significantly...Can we consider organising similar fair (like IITF), twice a year particularly in summers, as people cross Delhi to visit North India. We should consider that fair in May-June and focus on startups, MSMEs and trade associations...Can we organise a swadeshi (indigenous) fair to showcase our sawdeshi capabilities," he said.

He said that to popularise that fair, India Trade Promotion Organisation can consider it to oraginse that on no profit, no loss basis.

Goyal also suggested making digital payments in such fair a compulsory activity.

Talking about the importance of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) sector, he said that ITPO and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) can consider jointly developing some courses to train professionals who can help tap the sector.

"We also need to ensure that only quality products are displayed at such fairs," he said, adding that local fairs can be organised, especially in connection with festivals and tourist seasons so that traditional and local handicrafts and handlooms receive a boost.

"A fair can be considered at Ayodhya during Ram Navami or Diwali. It can become an attractive destination for tourists also," he added.

On Indian economy, he said global situation is tough and in such a scenario, India has emerged as a bright spot.

Speaking at the event, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that states and districts are being engaged to push India's exports.

Both states and districts are formulating export plans, he added.

About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from countries including the UK and UAE are showcasing their products at the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2022.

This year, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the Focus States. Leh-Ladakh is participating for the first time.

IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase Indian products under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Overseas participation is from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK.

Central ministries, commodity boards, state-owned units like KVIC, Department of Income Tax, customs, Ministry of Ayush, National Jute Board, and the RBI will also display the achievements of their sectors.

The timings of the fair are 10.00 AM to 7.30 PM from November 14 to 26 and 10.00 AM to 4.30 PM on 27th November.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)