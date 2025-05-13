Guwahati, May 13 (PTI) In a curious Assam panchayat election result, a Gaon Panchayat (GP) ward member candidate in Bongaigaon district failed to poll a single vote.

The candidate, Rejaul Haque, who contested from ward number 4 of Alukhunda GP, claimed to have voted in his own favour and expressed ignorance as to why even that was not accounted for.

One of his supporters, however, alleged that Haque had stuck a monetary deal with another candidate and transferred his votes to her.

"I had voted for myself, that I can say that with surety. I don't know why it didn't register. It just happened... what can I say," Haque asserted.

The GP ward members do not contest as party candidates and have individual symbols allotted, with Haque being given the symbol of 'sugarcane'.

The married candidate, who has both his parents alive and comes from a large family, failed to give any reason for no one casting their votes in his favour.

"I don't know why my parents, my wife didn't vote for me. I don't know who they voted for. The situation was bad, it is their vote and their right," Haque maintained, without clarifying what the inconducive circumstances were.

A supporter of Haque, who had actively campaigned for him, questioned how the candidate failed to poll a single vote even though he comes from a large family.

"Not just his own vote, he has a wife. He has his parents, step-mother, uncle and a large family. It is strange that not one vote was cast in his favour," the supporter questioned.

He alleged that Haque had stuck a deal with another GP ward member candidate for Rs 1 lakh a week ago and sold his votes to her.

"I have proof about what I am saying," he claimed.

Haque, however, dismissed the allegation and said, "It is a rumour. I did not sell any vote."

