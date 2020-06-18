India News | GPO Suspends Ops for Two Days to Sanitise Building

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) The General Post Office (GPO) here has decided to suspend operations for two days and sanitise the over 150-year-old building in Dalhousie area, after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Thursday.

A 50-year-old employee at the GPO's savings bank section was found to have contracted the disease on June 14.

The man, who had last attended office on June 4, is a resident of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. Down with fever and sore throat for a while, he underwent the test for COVID-19 detection on June 7, the sources said.

At least seven of his colleagues, including four who had travelled with him in a vehicle to reach office on June 4, have been asked to undergo home isolation.

"The first round of the sanitisation process was carried out today and the second will be done tomorrow. The post office will remain closed till then," a top official at the GPO told PTI.

All necessary measures were being taken to ensure safety of employees and customers, he added.

