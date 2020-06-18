International Yoga Day 2020: In Post-COVID-19 Era, Yoga Key For Preventive Healthcare, Says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while reiterating the call to practice only indoor yoga on the International Yoga Day 2020, called the ancient Indian practise a key component of preventive healthcare mechanism. Modi claimed in a world ravaged by coronavirus, the exercise of yoga will gain popularity as it can immensely boost a person's immunity.

"In the post COVID-19 era, the focus on preventive healthcare will get stronger and that is why I am confident that yoga will become even more popular," Modi said. Know More About the Importance of The Ancient Practice and Why You Must Perform 'Yoga at Home with Family' amid Coronavirus.

The Indian PM claimed that the popularity of yoga is on the rise since, and youth across the globe are reaping benefits from the Indian heritage. "I'm happy to note the growing popularity of yoga in the last few years, especially among the youth," he said.

"We are marking the sixth Yoga Day in extraordinary times, usually, it's about public events but this year it goes indoors. This year's theme is 'yoga at home and yoga with family'," Modi further added.

Update by ANI

In the post #COVID19 era, the focus on preventive healthcare will get stronger and that is why I am confident that yoga will become even more popular: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #YogaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/LFxAPehKpf — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

The International Yoga Day was first celebrated in the year 2014, after the Narendra Modi-led regime came to power. The event, since then, is observed annually in several parts of the world on June 21.

