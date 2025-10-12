Hyderabad, (Telangana), [India], October 12, (ANI): The Grace Foundation on Sunday organised the 8th edition of the annual Quambiant Developers Global Grace Cancer Run (GGCR) 2025 in Hyderabad to raise cancer awareness, promote early detection, and support cancer screening programs

The event took place at Gachibowli Stadium and included a 2K, 5K, and 10K race. Approximately forty thousand people participated in the event. The run has grown significantly over the years, from a small crowd of five thousand to its current size.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, VC. Sajjanar said, "Hyderabad saw one of the biggest runs in the country, sponsored by the Grace Foundation to create awareness. We had about 40,000 people participating... Nowadays, there's a very steep increase in cancer, so I think there's a need to create awareness..."

He also extended, "Congratulations to Dr. Chinnababu and his team at Grace for their outstanding efforts. Given the increasing incidence of cancer, there is a pressing need to create awareness, and everyone involved or informed about the disease should help spread this awareness to prevent people from falling prey to cancer."

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said on Saturday that the successful hosting of India's first-ever Formula-E race in Hyderabad symbolised Telangana's arrival on the global stage as a hub for innovation, clean mobility, and advanced technology.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the 10th FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition 2025 in Coimbatore on Saturday, KTR said that the Formula-E event was not merely a spectacle, but a statement of intent."

When the world's fastest electric cars raced on Hyderabad's streets, it proved that Telangana is ready for the future. The event generated nearly Rs 700 crore in economic activity and drew international attention to the city's technological capabilities," he said. KTR added that the Formula E race was only the beginning of a larger journey.

"The foundation has been laid, and Hyderabad will soon emerge as the hub of India's Mobility Valley," he said, highlighting Telangana's long-term vision for sustainable and technology-driven industrial growth.

"Motorsport is not just about bikes, cars, or speed; it is about testing limits, pushing boundaries, and discovering how far one can go," he said. (ANI)

