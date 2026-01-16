New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Delhi's AQI, which stood at 343 at 4 pm on January 15, showed a rising trend and was recorded at 354 at 4 pm today, falling in the 'very poor' category (AQI range: 301-400).

Forecasts of weather and meteorological conditions by IMD and IITM indicate that Delhi's average AQI is likely to breach the 400 mark and enter the 'severe' category in the coming days.

In view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas convened a meeting today.

During the meeting, the Sub-Committee reviewed the prevailing air quality scenario in the region, along with forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions and the Air Quality Index.

According to an official release, the Sub-Committee observed that AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend and forecasts by IMD and IITM indicate that the air quality is likely to deteriorate further and may enter the 'severe' category in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and slow and variable wind speeds.

"In view of the prevailing air quality trend, and with a view to preventing further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee has decided to invoke all actions envisaged under Stage-III of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - 'Severe' Air Quality (AQI range: 401-450) - with immediate effect across the entire NCR, as a proactive measure,"the release said.

This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of the extant GRAP already in-force in NCR. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP including Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been directed to ensure strict implementation of actions under Stage-III of extant GRAP in addition to actions under Stages I & II of GRAP during this period.

A nine-point action plan as per Stage-III of extant GRAP is applicable with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. The nine-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC.

The national capital is also experiencing a cold wave, with temperatures dipping to around 5.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

