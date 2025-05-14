Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 that allows the creation of up to seven municipal corporations to govern the city will come into effect from May 15, the state government said on Wednesday.

However, all functionaries will continue to have the same powers and duties as conferred under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act, 2020, until the new law is brought into effect fully.

Until multiple corporations are created, the BBMP will continue to work under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which is expected to be constituted soon, official sources said.

"A notification has been issued by the State Government on May 14 notifying May 15 as appoint date of Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 as per the provisions of Section 1(3) of the same Act. A notification will be issued on May 15 notifying current Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Area as the Greater Bengaluru Areas as per the provisions of Section 1(2) read with Section 3 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024," the Urban Development Department said in a release.

"Further, by exercising the powers conferred under Section 7(5) read with Section 360 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 the powers and duties conferred under the BBMP Act, 2020 shall continued to be exercised by the respective functionaries until completion of the process under the provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024," it said.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill that was passed by both houses of the state legislature recently despite opposition from the BJP, proposes restructuring the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by splitting it into a maximum of seven city corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It also provides for a constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination and supervision and 30 months terms for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

The GBA would be headed by the chief minister as the ex-officio chairperson, while the minister in charge of development of Bengaluru would be the ex-officio vice-chairperson.

