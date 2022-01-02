Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday urged the Union Home Ministry to promote interactions among youths and children of different states to strengthen the country's unity amid its diversity.

Gehlot pitched for the need for greater interstate interaction among youths, arguing that the country, which is replete with diversities on account of different castes, religions, customs, regions and languages, needs interstate cultural exchanges to strengthen its unity.

This will bring the youths closer to each other and strengthen the feeling of unity in diversity, he said, while addressing the 13th tribal youth exchange program under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan here.

About 200 tribal youths from the Naxalism-hit districts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh attended the program.

The chief minister said the state government has written to the Centre for establishing a Nehru Yuva Kendra in the Pratapgarh district of the state.

If the Centre is not approved, the state government will provide resources for this from its sources for connecting youths here, Gehlot said in a statement.

He said these youths who came under the exchange programme should get information about the history, culture and civilization of all states.

It is necessary that they should be taken on excursions to Jaipur as well as other places of the state for which the state government will make arrangements.

Gehlot said it is our endeavour that the tribal youths get benefits from various welfare schemes.

The chief minister said the tribal brothers and sisters along with other sections of the society also made an indelible contribution to the freedom struggle of the country.

On the occasion, NYK's regional coordinator Bhuvnesh Jain said that 3,000 tribal children from seven states of the country have been selected under this exchange program.

Each team comprising 200 children and youths has been sent on a seven-day tour to 15 different places in the country.

