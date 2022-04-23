The Rohini Court in Delhi on Saturday sent NSA-slapped accused Ansar, Sonu, Salim, Dilshad, and Ahir to 8 days of police custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. The court also sent four other accused to judicial custody for 14 days. A total of 9 accused were produced in the court today.

Check Tweet:

Jahangirpuri voilence case | Rohini Court sends NSA slapped accused Ansar, Sonu, Salim, Dilshad, and Ahir to 8 days of police custody. Four other accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A total of 9 accused were produced in the court today. — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

