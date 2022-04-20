The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive started by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) against alleged encroachers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The area had witnessed communal violence during a religious procession on April 16. Jahangirpuri Violence: Anti-Encroachment Drive Underway at Delhi's Violence-Hit Area (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

Supreme Court orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, Delhi pic.twitter.com/wr4p2R9Fto — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

