Puducherry, Jun 25 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday said the growth of democracy depends on press freedom, as he reflected on the curbs imposed during the Emergency declared 50 years ago.

The observation was made during an event organised by the Department of Art and Culture of the Union Territory to highlight the "mayhem caused to democracy" during the 1975 Emergency.

Kailashnathan said the 50th anniversary of the Emergency is being observed under the banner Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas 2025 to remind the youth of how the rulers of that time, driven by "dictatorial ideologies, trampled democratic rights and crushed press freedom."

He added that hundreds of people were arrested and jailed without any inquiry during the Emergency.

Those who protested the "atrocious arrests" of political leaders, press freedom advocates, and others were also detained, with all democratic norms blatantly disregarded, he said.

Kailashnathan said the Constitution itself was brought into question, and the Emergency—imposed without justification—inflicted immense and unwarranted suffering on those who opposed it.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, speaking on the occasion, claimed the British administration had inflicted suffering on those who fought for the country's freedom.

He alleged that similarly, in 1975, the then Central government led by Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency without any justification.

Rangasamy recalled that senior Congress leaders like K Kamaraj had strongly opposed the imposition of the Emergency.

"He questioned why she (Indira Gandhi) had imposed the Emergency, which affected all sections of society," the CM said.

"Democracy was murdered during the Emergency, as all fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution were crushed. The Emergency, which lasted nearly 21 months, remains a dark chapter in the country's history," he claimed, calling June 25, 1975, a black day in the annals of the nation.

Rangasamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a vibrant champion of democracy who respects the freedom of the press and upholds the rights of all sections of society.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Speaker R Selvam, Art and Culture Minister P R N Thirumurugan, and senior officials from the Department of Art and Culture were among those who spoke on the occasion.

