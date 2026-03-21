Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday evening hosted a prayer meet in memory of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra.

The prayer meet saw notable film personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik, who came to offer their support and pay condolences to Manish.

Also Read | Nimisha Nair Harassed by Two Youths on Mumbai Highway, Actress Shares Shocking Road Rage Incident Video - WATCH.

Manish's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai.

After the funeral, the designer shared an emotional post on Instagram, posting a picture of his mother with the caption, "Love and Miss you Forever."

Also Read | 'Kahaani 2' Copyright Infringement Case: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh Gets Relief From Supreme Court.

After his post, many celebrities offered condolences. Ananya Panday, Upasana Kamineni, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor and others responded with heart emojis.

"She was just amazing manish..," wrote Farah Khan in the comment section.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher also expressed his condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."

"You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish," wrote Dia Mirza. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)