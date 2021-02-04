Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has signed a contract to deliver a fast patrol vessel (FPV) to Seychelles, an official said here on Thursday.

The signing of the contract with Seychelles comes within a month of the shipyard concluding an agreement for one ocean-going passenger and cargo ferry vessel with Guyana, the GRSE official said.

The FPV will be delivered to the Seychelles Coast Guard, she said.

The Seychelles Coast Guard ship 'Zoroaster' will be a powerful, fuel-efficient platform designed to perform multipurpose operations, such as patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and search and rescue, the official said.

With a maximum speed of 34 knots and an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles, the 50 metre-long FPV with a waterjet propulsion system and advanced controls will have the capability to undertake maritime missions including timely interceptions and can accommodate 35 personnel, she added.

