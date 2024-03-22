New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The AIIMS-Delhi and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) released a guidance document on the preparedness for infection prevention and control, with a special focus on optimising biomedical waste management during public health emergencies.

The comprehensive document will aid secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities across India to train and equip healthcare workers with the latest skills on various domains of infection prevention and control during public health emergencies.

The document was framed jointly by the Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS New Delhi; National Health Systems Resource Centre under the Ministry of Health; and USAID India.

USAID Assistant Administrator for Global Health Dr Atul Gawande said, "The USAID partners with India and countries around the world to advance global health security and rapidly respond to emerging health threats."

"The guidance released today, which USAID helped shape, will advance our shared goals by equipping healthcare workers with the latest tools and technology to better manage biomedical waste and respond to public health emergencies."

Dr M Srinivas, the director of AIIMS-Delhi, expressed his appreciation for the Ministry of Health and the USAID, commending their proactive steps toward developing and implementing the guidance documents and learning resource packages.

Under this initiative, faculty members and nursing officers from 32 medical colleges and AIIMS across 17 states have been trained.

The collaborative efforts between USAID and AIIMS-Delhi underscore their joint commitment to elevating global health standards by enhancing competencies in infection prevention practices and biomedical waste management.

This partnership strives to effectively prevent and control future infections, improving the well-being of communities worldwide.

Dr Vijaydeep Siddharth, the project lead, said, "The significance of the guidance document cannot be overstated. Through meticulously conducted research and rigorous analysis, this document sheds light on various aspects pertaining to infection prevention and control for public health emergencies preparedness and is a synthesis of existing evidences complemented by the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We dedicate this document to all the healthcare workers committed for providing better patient care and worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to save the entire humanity," Dr Siddharth added.

