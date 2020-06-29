Idar (Guj), Jun 29 (PTI) A court at Idar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday granted conditional bail to two Jain monks a day after they were held on charges of allegedly defiling a place of worship and criminal intimidation after video clips emerged showing them involved in an obscene act.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JP Prajapati rejected the 14-day remand sought by police and granted bail to the two monks of Pavapuri Jal Mandir here on a bond of Rs 15,000 each and on the condition that they will assist the investigating officers and not tamper with evidence.

Raja Sagarji and Kalyan Sagarji were arrested on Sunday under IPC sections 295 (defiling place of worship), 504 (intentional insult to cause break of public peace), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

A trustee of Pavapuri Jal Mandir had complained that the two monks had forced themselves on a woman from Surat in the temple.

The act was captured on video which was presented before the police.

"The court rejected the 14-day remand sought by the police and granted bail to the two monks on condition that they deposited their proof of residence and passport, if they had any, and assist the investigating officer and not tamper with the evidence," their counsel Satyam Shah said.

