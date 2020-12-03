Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) At least 336 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, raising the count of infections to 51,070, an official from the state health department said on Thursday.

Of the latest infections, 314 were detected in Ahmedabad city, while 22 were from rural parts of the district, the official said.

Apart from this, nine patients from the city died of the infection, taking the toll in the district to 2,087, he said.

The number of recoveries in the district rose to 45,813, after 323 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, the official said.

Of these, 302 were from the city, while the remaining 21 patients were from rural parts of the district, he added.

