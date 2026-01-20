Karimnagar, January 20: The Karimnagar police in Telangana recently busted a sophisticated honey trap operation, leading to the arrest of a couple who allegedly extorted millions from unsuspecting men. A woman, identified as Lalitha, and her husband were apprehended following a formal complaint from a local businessman who had been blackmailed for INR 12 lakh. Investigations revealed that the couple's sextortion racket may have targeted over 100 victims, including youth and affluent businessmen, using social media as their primary hunting ground.

The Couple's Modus Operandi for Honey Trap: The 'Instagram' Trap

The couple's operation was built on a calculated strategy of digital lure followed by physical entrapment. Lalitha would create attractive profiles on social media platforms, specifically Instagram, to initiate contact with men.

After establishing a rapport through intimate conversations and the exchange of suggestive photos, she would invite the victims to a rented flat in the Arepally area of Karimnagar. Unknown to the victims, Lalitha's husband would secretly record these private encounters using hidden cameras.

Extortion and Blackmail of Victims

Once the recordings were secured, the couple would shift from seduction to intimidation. Victims were shown the compromising footage and threatened with its release on social media or to their family members. In the case that broke the racket, a businessman was coerced into paying INR 12 lakh in multiple instalments. When the couple demanded an additional INR 5 lakh, the victim approached the police, leading to a sting operation that secured their arrest.

During the raid, police seized:

Multiple smartphones containing incriminating videos.

Bank cheques and cash.

A luxury car and other items which were purchased with extorted funds.

From Business Loss to Crime

According to police sources, the couple originally hailed from Mancherial and had moved to Karimnagar after their previous business in interior design and building construction collapsed. Facing significant debts, they allegedly turned to the honey trap scheme as a means of generating quick wealth.

Officials noted that the couple lived a lavish lifestyle, which initially drew the attention of neighbours. The police believe the scale of the scam could be even larger, with some reports suggesting up to 1,500 individuals may have been contacted by the gang, though only a fraction were successfully extorted.

Police Appeal to Victims

The Karimnagar police have registered cases under sections related to extortion, cheating, and criminal intimidation. Given the sensitive nature of the crime, many victims have refrained from coming forward due to fear of social stigma. In view of this, the police have urged the victims to approach them without any hesitation. They have also assured that the identity of the complainants will be kept confidential while building a strong case against the accused couple.

