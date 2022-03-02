Gandhinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Over 95 per cent of Gujarat's eligible population over 18 years of age, or some 4.69 crore people, have been given both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the drive started on January 16 last year, Governor Acharya Devvrat said on Wednesday on the first day of the budget session of the state Assembly.

Also Read | iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 Pro 5G Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon, Check Offers Here.

He said all eight municipal corporations in the state, as well as 136 talukas and 16,946 villages have completed 100 per cent administration of the fist dose of the vaccine.

Also Read | 'Today Is Not My Birthday', Says Punjab CM Charanjit Channi As PM Narendra Modi, Others Wish Him on Twitter.

"Moreover, 30.17 lakh children in the 15-18 age group, which comes to 84.4 per cent, have been given the first dose and 19.93 lakh in this segment have got the second dose as well. The precautionary dose has been administered to 20.37 lakh people. In all, we have given 10.29 crore vaccine doses so far, which is a landmark achievement," he said.

Praising the BJP government, the governor said Gujarat was in leading position in per capita income and per capita expenditure in the country and was ranked first in exports as per the Export Competitive Index, 2020 declared by NITI Aayog.

The state has led in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban, aimed at providing houses at a reasonable cost to the poor and middle class citizens, he said.

"Under this scheme, a provision of Rs 900 crore has been made in the state budget of 2021-22 to build 77,516 new houses, of which, 68,927 have already been constructed. Over five lakh toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban," said Devvrat.

Under the ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avataran (SAUNI) Yojna, aimed at filling up 115 reservoirs by flood water of Narmada river, nearly 40,600 million cubic feet of water has been pumped in to fill 53 reservoirs, 131 ponds and 863 check dams so far, the governor said in the House.

He praised the state government on the renewable energy front saying several big ticket projects are in the pipeline, including a 3,325 MW renewable energy park at Khavda in Kutch district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)