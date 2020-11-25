Kevadia, Nov 25 (PTI) BJP MP from Kheda Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, Devusinh Chauhan, tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday afternoon, soon after attending the inaugural ceremony of Speakers' Conference at the Tent City near Kevadia in Narmada district of the state.

The two-day 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"My coronavirus report came positive. I urge people who came into my contact to get themselves tested and take care of their health," Chauhan tweeted at 3.49 pm.

He visited the rapid antigen testing booth created at the tent city for the guests, after the inaugural event in the afternoon, officials said.

He along with several other MPs and other dignitaries from Gujarat were in Kevadia for the inaugural session of the conference.

"Chauhan came to the booth after attending the function. He was found coronavirus positive after the rapid antigen test," Chief District Health Officer Dr Kiran Patel said.

