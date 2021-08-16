Ahmedabad, Aug 16 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress on Monday said it would organise 'COVID-19 nyay yatras' over the next two months to demand compensation for the kin of those who died due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Minor Daughters, Dies by Suicide in Guntur.

The yatra will reach out to people in all major cities, towns and villages of the state to highlight the BJP government's "mismanagement and criminal negligence" while tackling the outbreak, leading to the deaths of scores of people from the virus, said Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda.

Also Read | New Delhi Shocker: Man and Woman Set Themselves on Fire in Front of Supreme Court.

"The BJP government turned its back on people when they needed help the most. The negligence of the BJP took more lives than coronavirus itself. We demand that the kin of each of the victims be given Rs 4 lakh as compensation," Chavda said.

He said other demands include reimbursement of COVID-19 treatment bills incurred by people at private hospitals, a judicial inquiry into the administration's failure in tackling the outbreak, as well as jobs for children of those government employees who died due to the virus.

He said a virtual memorial would be set up for Gujarat COVID-19 victims for people to pay tribute from across the world.

The Congress' yatra comes at a time when recently-inducted Union ministers of the BJP are holding 'jan ashirvad yatra' from August 16 to 20 to thank people and highlight achievements of the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)