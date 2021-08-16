Visakhapatnam, August 16: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed both her minor daughters by strangulating them with a cloth before dying by suicide by hanging self, as per reports. The woman reportedly took the extreme step after an argument with her husband on Saturday night. The incident reportedly took place at Piduguralla town in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Reports inform that a case has been filed under section 174 of CrPC in this matter. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Slits Throat Of Her Two Sons In Moradabad Due to Regular Fights With Husband Over Financial Issues; 1 Dies.

According to reports, the woman had an argument with her husband, following which she took both her daughters in a room and locked it. When she did not come out or responded to her husband's call, he broke the door to find out the bodies of his two children on dead, while his wife's body was hanging by the fan. Sarvan Kumar, husband of the deceased, said in a statement to police that thought that she would sleep with the children by her side, but did not anticipate that she would take the extreme step, reported Times of India. Bihar: Woman Throws Four Daughters in Pond after Argument with Husband in Gopalganj, Three Die.

The police rushed to the incident spot and the dead bodies of the woman and her daughters were sent to postmoterm. The couple was married for seven years now and had two children, aged three and two years. However, report inform that their marriage was not going through a good phase. Reports inform that the couple had regular fights.

A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh a few days back. As per report, a woman allegedly slit the throats of her two sons over regular fights her husband because of financial issues. She also reportedly tried to kill her self. The incident was reported from Ghosipura village in Moradabad district of UP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).