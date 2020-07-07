Ahmedabad, Jul 7 (PTI) A senior Congress leader from Gujarat battling COVID-19 infection was put on ventilator support on Tuesday, hospital authorities said.

The condition of the 66-year-old leader, who had served as a minister in the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, is stable, they said.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA from Surat and a Congress MLA from Banaskantha district have tested positive for coronavirus,said health officials from respective districts.

