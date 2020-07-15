Surat, Jul 15 (PTI) Police constable Sunita Yadav who had a confrontation with a minister's son for lockdown violation here which led to his arrest claimed on Wednesday that she had resigned from service.

But a senior police official denied it.

"She has not given her resignation. The inquiry is still on and technically she can not resign at this juncture," said Surat police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt.

Yadav, who is being hailed on social media for taking action against a minister's son, told news channels that she had put in her papers.

"I have resigned because I did not receive support from my superior officers. I was only doing my duty as a constable. It's the fault of our system that these people (like the minister's son) think they are VVIPs (Very Very Important Persons)," she said.

Yadav's action had led to the registration of an FIR and arrest of Prakash, son of Gujarat minister Kumar Kanani, and two of his friends for alleged violation of lockdown and curfew norms in Surat city.

The arrests came after a video of a heated exchange between them and Yadav, who pulled up the trio for violation of curfew, surfaced on social media. The trio was later released on bail.

Since then, Yadav is being hailed on social media for "taking on" a BJP minister's son and his friends.

While some social media users called her "Lady Singham" (referring to the tough cop in the Hindi film "Singham"), some suggested she contest the 2022 Assembly polls against Kumar Kanani who represents Varachha constituency in Surat district.

#i_support_sunita_yadav" began to trend on Twitter as the news of the confrontation spread.

