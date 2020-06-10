India News | Guj: COVID-19 Patient Booked for Escaping from Facility

Ahmedabad, Jun 10 (PTI) A case was registered against a COVID-19 patient, who had allegedly escaped from a facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, and brought back after nearly 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old patient admitted at a COVID-19 Care Centre at Samras Hostel gave a slip to the medical staff and managed to escape on Tuesday, sub-inspector Kamlesh Choudhary of University police station said.

"The patient was admitted to the facility on June 3 and escaped on Tuesday evening. A doctor from the centre lodged an FIR against him last night," the official said.

A medical team brought the escapee back after nearly 24 hours, he added.

An offence has been lodged against the man under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and section 3 (to disobey order) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

The COVID-19 care centres are set up to monitor the condition of asymptomatic patients and those who have mild symptoms of the disease.

