Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) A man was shot dead during a liquor party at his home in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a farmhouse in Sargasan late Friday night and the deceased was identified as Praveen Maniya, Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana said.

"During a party, the victim and the accused, identified as Jaideep Gohil and Tarunsinh Zala, took out a revolver and a sword, and one of them shot and killed Maniya. Efforts are on to nab the two," he said.

