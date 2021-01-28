Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 346 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

With the new infections, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,60,566, said an official release.

The death toll increased to 4,384.

The tally of recovered cases reached 2,52,464 with 602 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

The rate of recovery has gone up to 96.89 per cent, said the release.

As many as 59,893 health workers were vaccinated on Thursday as part of the ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus. So far 1.55 lakh health workers have been covered under the drive in Gujarat.

Of 3,718 active cases in the state, 41 are on ventilator, the release said.

Ahmedabad recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, during the day, taking the district's tally to 61,848. With one death reported on Thursday, Ahmedabad's death toll has gone up to 2,292.

179 patients from the district also recovered and were given discharge in the last 24 hours.

Surat district reported 50 new cases, taking its tally to 52,052, said the release, adding that 66 persons from the district also recovered during the day.

Vadodara and Rajkot districts recorded 81 and 49 new cases.

No new cases of COVID-19 emerged in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of total 3,365 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two died, 3,358 have recovered and five cases are still active, the UT administration said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,60,566, new cases 346, death toll 4,384, discharged 2,52,464, active cases 3,718, people tested so far - figure not released.

