Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 23 COVID-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when the addition was less than 30, taking the overall tally in the state to 8,24,900, an official said.

The toll remained at 10,076 as the state witnessed no death from infection during the day, in the process maintaining the fatality clean slate that began on July 19.

The recovery count touched 8,14,570, which is 98.75 per cent of the tally, after 21 people were discharged from hospitals, the first time since May 4 when the number of those who recovered was lower than those who got infected, he pointed out.

Ahmedabad led with eight cases, followed by six in Vadodara, among other districts, the official said, adding that the state now has 254 active cases, with five patients being critical.

An official release said 3,73,452 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 3,36,37,830.

The tally in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,622 while the recovery count rose by five to touch 10,594, leaving the Union Territory with 24 active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,900, new cases 23, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,570, active cases 254, people tested so far - figures not released.

