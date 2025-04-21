Gandhinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Monday inaugurated 'PDEU-NSDC Centre of Excellence for Skill Development' to train the youth in emerging sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has established the Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar in partnership with Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).

This initiative is designed to equip India's youth with hands-on experience and practical skills in advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies across sectors critical to national growth, an official release stated.

In his address, Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, stressed the need for greater collaboration between industry and academia.

He urged universities in India to work on connecting with their alumni to create networks.

"What makes institutions contemporary and cutting edge? Alumni play a key role in the development of institutions. It's not just about the donations. It is about providing leadership to the alma mater. Global universities have dedicated teams to reach out to alumni and create a network. That is something Indian universities can adopt," said Chaudhary, who is also MoS for Education.

He said, "Best ideas in developed countries come from their universities. Institutions and students jointly own patents, and there is a system in place. Hence, it is important for universities to partner with the industry."

According to the release, the Centre of Excellence will offer more than 40 online and hybrid courses covering a wide range of disciplines such as semiconductor manufacturing, renewable and non-renewable energy, smart manufacturing, embedded systems, robotics, AI, machine learning, cloud computing, blockchain, and VLSI design.

Training in the semiconductor domain is already underway, with further infrastructure and domain-specific labs being added to strengthen capacity in smart and clean technologies, it said.

During the launch event, PDEU director general, Professor Sundar S Manoharan, announced that the Centre of Excellence will train personnel to work at US-based chip company Micron Technology's upcoming semiconductor assembly facility in Sanand near Ahmedabad.

The centre will also cater to specialised areas like health, water, food, and seat manufacturing, providing comprehensive training that bridges academic learning with real-world industrial needs, the release said.

The curriculum will feature 225 hours of experiential learning integrated with academic credits under the National Credit Framework.

This will ensure students not only gain technical knowledge but also practical exposure to tools and processes used in the industry.

The newly launched semiconductor packaging centre at PDEU is designed to train students in back-end packaging, encapsulation, and other critical chip-level skills, addressing the urgent need for skilled manpower in India's semiconductor ecosystem, it stated.

A Section 8 company will be established under the joint ownership of PDEU and NSDC Trust to ensure smooth operations and long-term sustainability. This entity will manage the centre's functions, generate revenue through training programmes, and support ongoing innovation in curriculum delivery and industry engagement.

By creating a pipeline of future-ready talent and fostering skill development aligned with national priorities, the NSDC-PDEU Centre of Excellence is poised to become a model for industry-academia collaboration, said Ved Mani Tiwari, the chief executive officer of the NSDC.

