Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Gujarat will begin COVID-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers, including policemen, from Sunday, targeting to cover over one lakh beneficiaries in a single day.

The drive will cover some 3.3 lakh frontline workers from the first priority group, which includes policemen, home guards, SRP jawans, employees of revenue, urban development, panchayat, rural housing and rural development departments and disaster management, officials said on Saturday.

"The governmenthas made preparationsto vaccinate over one lakh beneficiaries in a single day on Sunday," the state health department said in a release.

It added that, so far, 2,45,930 beneficiaries, or around 50 per cent of healthcare workers, have been covered in the first phase of thedrive that was launched on January 16.

This includes 33,193 beneficiaries who were vaccinated across 579 centres on Saturday, the release added.

"Not a single person has experienced any serious side effect due to the vaccination so far," said the department in its release.

