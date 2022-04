Morbi, Apr 9 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed on Saturday after a compound wall collapsed on them near Halvad town in Gujarat's Morbi district ahead of a function, police said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 8th Roza of Ramadan on April 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Also Read | Cyber Experts to Probe Hacking of Uttar Pradesh CMO’s Official Twitter Account.

The compound wall crumbled when the trio- two brothers and their nephew- were cleaning an open space for a family function, a Halvad police station official said.

The trio sustained serious injuries to their heads and were rushed to a private hospital, and later to the Morbi civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Kanjiya (27), Hakabhai Kanjiya (42) and Vipul Kanjiya (24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)