Veraval (Guj), Feb 10 (PTI) A video showing two young men and a young woman being thrashed by Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) personnel in Gir Somath district of Gujarat went viral on Wednesday.

Police claimed that the youngsters were making lewd gestures while taking selfies and even misbehaved with GRD personnel.

The incident took place two days ago at Triveni Sangam ghat near Somnath beach.

In the video, one person can be heard claiming that `Hindu girls are being lured by these two young men who are from another faith'. But police denied that the incident had anything to do with anyone's religion.

GRD has the status of home guard and is deployed in rural areas of Gujarat for minor law-and-order duties, but its members are not regular police though they also come under the home department.

In the video, three GRD personnel including a woman can be heard scolding the two young men.

The woman GRD personnel can be heard asking one of the young men to show some respect to "the uniform" and is seen slapping one of the young women who can be seen begging for forgiveness.

Then two male GRD jawans can be seen thrashing the young men with sticks.

"These youngsters were making lewd gestures while clicking selfies at the ghat which is thronged by devotees. When they did not listen to repeated requests of a priest, people called GRD jawans," said inspector G M Rathva of Prabhas-Patan police station,.

"The young men even misbehaved with GRD jawans. While the two women were allowed to go, the two men were brought to the police station. We took their written apology before letting them go. The incident has nothing to do with anyone's faith," Rathva said.

