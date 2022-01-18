Tapi, Jan 18 (PTI) Three people were booked in Gujarat's Tapi district after a video of a marriage function surfaced in which hundreds of people were seen dancing to music without following social distancing norms or wearing face masks in violation of COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Tuesday.

The function was held on Monday night in Pati village, a senior official said, adding that a sub inspector and a head constable of Dolvan police station have been suspended for dereliction of duty as they had failed to collect information about it and prevent people from gathering.

He said the three organisers of the marriage, identified as Kanu Gamit, Jitu Gamit and Nilesh Gamit, have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (act done unlawfully, malignantly or negligently which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) as well as Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act provisions.

As per government guidelines, the upper limit for a gathering in an open space is 150, while it is 50 per cent of a closed space venue's capacity or 150, whichever is less.

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever single-day surge of 17,119 COVID-19 cases, increasing its tally to 9,56,112.

