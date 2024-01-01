Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): A three-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Ran village in Gujarat's Dwarka district on Monday afternoon.

For now, a rescue by the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force is underway to save the girl child, identified as Angel Sakhra. According to the reports, the girl child was playing in the front yard of her family's residence when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1 pm. Senior officials, including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma, were present at the spot monitoring the rescue operation.

Also Read | Mumbai Diesel Loot Racket Busted: 11 Arrested for Stealing 12,000 Litres of Fuel From Indian Oil Tankers.

The cries of the girl child can also be heard and a team from the health department is pumping oxygen into the borewell.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | New Year 2024: Mumbai Police Catch 3,992 Offenders on Roads, Including 229 Drunk Drivers on New Year's Eve.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)