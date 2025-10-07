Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 7 (ANI): Gujarat is celebrating 24 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took office as the state's Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. To mark this milestone, Vikas Saptah will be observed annually from October 7 to October 15, with Employment Day on October 8, highlighting the state's efforts to create jobs, boost youth employability, and advance skill development across emerging industries, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Over the past 24 years, PM Modi, as then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister, has empowered Gujarat's youth by creating ample employment opportunities. Two decades ago, the youth of Gujarat had to move elsewhere for education and work. Today, they have access to a wide range of opportunities, from higher studies to employment.

Through persistent efforts, the Gujarat government has ensured that the youth can thrive within the state, making Gujarat one of the states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Kaushalya: The Skill University, Increasing Employability Through Skill CoursesGujarat has become a hub for sector-specific universities, providing quality education of global standards in various fields.

Among them, Kaushalya: The Skill University (KSU) focuses on increasing employability by developing skills among the youth through specialised courses. The university was established in October 2021 under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The university has introduced a distinctive skill-training model in collaboration with industries and industry associations, signing 69 MoUs with leading industrial houses. Its courses are carefully crafted to meet current industry demands, equipping students with practical skills and improving their employment prospects. KSU currently offers programmes in steel technology, green and renewable energy, cyber security, artificial intelligence, healthcare, agri services, and logistics, with over 12,000 students having completed these programmes so far.

Each course at KSU is designed in close partnership with industry to align with emerging sectors and the latest technologies. The curriculum focuses on hands-on learning and supports career growth through reskilling and upskilling.

The release stated that the university comprises six schools: Computing; Science, Manufacturing and Infrastructure; Management and Finance; Healthcare, Agri and Other Services; Liberal Arts; and Drones. Courses span areas such as Green and renewable energy, cloud computing, paramedical services, steel technology, robotics, and the Internet of Things.

The School of Drones at KSU is the first state university to secure the Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). KSU is also the only government university in the country to receive a 'Type Certificate' for manufacturing small-category drones and has produced approximately 60 drones since receiving the certification. To meet the growing demand for drone applications, nine advanced courses were launched in January 2024.

In the past two years, KSU has trained 621 drone pilots, 1,151 students in drone manufacturing and assembly, and 157 in drone application courses.

The university also offers programmes such as the Post-Diploma in Steel Technology and the Post-Diploma in Industrial Safety. This year, 657 students will receive degrees/diplomas at the convocation ceremony on October 8. (ANI)

