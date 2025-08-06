Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 6 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is promoting the usage of eco-friendly Ganesha idols made of cow dung and clay.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said that the municipal corporation has made around 4000 Ganesha idols using cow dung from the stray cattle, giving a boost to the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) method of environmental protection. He added that this initiative will boost employment opportunities for the poor sculptors.

While speaking to ANI, Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, "Earlier idols of Lord Ganesh used to be made out of Plaster of Paris (PoP), which is very dangerous for the environment. We took cow dung from the stray cattle, and tried to make nearly 4000 Ganesha idols of nearly 1.5 feet... This will cost Rs 300 to Rs 500... These idols were made through the RRR method - Reducing cow dung, Reusing it to make idols, and Recycling it... This will also give employment to the poor sculptors..."

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. Preparations for the upcoming 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival have begun with full enthusiasm across the whole country.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.

This festival is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

In Maharashtra, with Ganesh Chaturthi just 19 days away, Nagpur's historic Chitar Oli market has transformed into a vibrant hub, with artisans working tirelessly to make beautifully designed Ganesh idols. The generations-old families continue their age-old tradition of murti-making (idol making) in preparation for the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Maharashtra is one of the key states for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and markets like Chitar Oli are central to the festival's preparations, supplying the demand for Ganesha's idols.

Chitar Oli, located in the heart of Nagpur, dates back to the Bhonsle era and holds immense historical and cultural value. The name 'Chitar Oli' comes from the Marathi word 'chitrakar', meaning painter, reflecting the area's legacy of skilled craftsmen and idol-makers.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-based artisan has been quietly revolutionising the way devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi for the past decade, crafting Ganpati idols out of eco-paper instead of traditional clay or POP.

With 10-12 years of experience, this innovator swears by the many advantages of their unique idols: they're lightweight, unbreakable, easily dissolvable in water, and most importantly, highly recyclable.

"The biggest USP of our Paper Ganpati is that it's a breeze to carry and absolutely eco-friendly," the artisan explains.

Using a mixture of calcium powder, carefully processed paper pulp, and layered paper interiors, the process ensures every idol is not only sturdy and attractive, but can also be fully recovered for recycling after immersion, provided it's done in artificial ponds or at home.

Unlike traditional clay idols, which, while eco-friendly, are notably burdensome in weight, a standard 2-foot clay Ganpati can tip the scales at 20kg. In contrast, a paper Ganpati of the same size weighs only about 2.5-3kg.

Earlier on July 10, the public Ganeshotsav, a tradition over 100 years old, was officially declared as the "Maharashtra State Festival. "The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by the State's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Advocate Ashish Shelar. (ANI)

