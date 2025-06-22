Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the state-level celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day, which was held at Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar, the ancestral hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a release said.

The event was organised under the theme "Yog for One Earth, One Health," reflecting Gujarat's vision of a "Healthy Gujarat--obesity-free Gujarat."

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on June 23-24 for Routine Maintenance Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

As per the official statement, Gujarat achieved a remarkable milestone on this Yog Day by setting a new Guinness World Record, with 2,121 Yog practitioners performing Bhujangasana simultaneously at the iconic Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This achievement adds to Gujarat's growing list of global recognitions, as the state had previously secured two prestigious records -- in 2023, during the 9th International Yog Day in Surat, 1.50 lakh people performed Yog together, and on 1st January 2024, 50,000 participants performed Surya Namaskar simultaneously across 108 locations. Both feats have been officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Yog Day celebrations held in Vadnagar. He was joined by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, MLAs from Mehsana district, the District Panchayat President, the Municipal President, Gujarat Yog Board Chairman Sheeshpal Rajput, along with other dignitaries and officials. Everyone at the event watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring address from Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Arrests 2 Men Identified As Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar, Bashir Ahmad Jothar for Harbouring Pakistani Terrorists.

Extending greetings on this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that yoga is a timeless aspect of India's ancient culture, a priceless gift to all of humanity. It is through the visionary leadership and consistent efforts of PM Modi that this ancient tradition has received global recognition, with the United Nations declaring International Yoga Day a worldwide celebration.

Highlighting that this year marks the 11th International Yog Day since its inception in 2015, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Yog is not merely a form of exercise but an art of living. He emphasised that yoga is a science that unites the body, mind, and spirit with focus and balance. Through the regular practice of yoga, individuals can experience stress relief, enhanced immunity, and a more positive outlook on life. Moreover, yoga teaches self-discipline, restraint, and inner awakening.

CM further mentioned that approximately 1.5 crore people across the state--from municipal corporations to village panchayats--participated in collective yoga sessions to mark the 11th International Yoga Day. He also made a special reference to the completion of 11 years of successful governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the Prime Minister's efforts in promoting public health, from the widespread adoption of yoga to the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He added that, thanks to the inspiration and persistent efforts of Prime Minister, India's ancient legacy of yoga and pranayama has now become an integral part of daily life for people across the globe.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that we must collectively resolve to build a "Healthy Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat" while honouring our cultural heritage and ancient traditions. He emphasised the need to transform Yog -- rooted in our ancient legacy -- into a mass movement as part of the broader vision of creating a developed, healthy, and prosperous Gujarat for Viksit Bharat in 2047.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel remarked that Pranayam has been deeply interwoven in our daily lives since ancient times. He stated that yoga and pranayama not only contribute to physical well-being but also keep the body energised. He further added that PM Modi has remarkably brought the ideals of yoga -- along with our literature and cultural heritage -- to global attention, establishing their value in promoting health.

The Minister also highlighted that the world is now ready to embrace our ancient customs and traditions rooted in our rich history and culture. Let us honour our ancient heritage by making yoga a part of our daily lives and moving towards a healthier, balanced future.

Chairman of the Gujarat State Yog Board, Sheeshpal Rajput, delivered the welcome address. He elaborated on how yoga connects the practitioner not just to physical wellness, but also to mental and spiritual well-being.

The event was graced by the presence of District Panchayat President Trusha Patel, Member of Parliament Haribhai Patel, MLAs Kirit Patel, Sardar Chaudhary, and Mukesh Patel, Chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy Ashok Chaudhary, eminent personality Girish Rajgor, Principal Secretary M. Thennarasan, District Collector S.K. Prajapati Ravindra Khatale, Municipal Commissioner, District Development Officer Dr. Hasrat Jasmine, and Resident Additional Collector Jashvant K. Jegoda, along with other officials, dignitaries, and yoga practitioners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)