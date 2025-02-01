Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed this year's Union Budget presented by the Modi 3.0 government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a transformative budget that awakens new consciousness in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, as per a release.

He described it as a 'Citizen First' budget, which fulfils the aspirations of the people of the country, especially middle-class and underprivileged families. The Chief Minister emphasized that this budget accelerates development with a focus on GYAN [Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari Shakti (women empowerment)], a statement from the release mentioned.

Also Read | NATA Exam 2025: Registration for National Aptitude Test in Architecture Examination To Begin on February 3 at nata.in, Check Exam Dates and Know Steps To Apply.

It effectively addresses the topics regarding critical sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. The CM congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the eighth consecutive budget under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister conveyed the belief that the exceptional tax benefits for the middle class announced in this budget will lead to increased savings, boost business growth, and attract more investment, ultimately creating additional employment opportunities and benefiting the nation as a whole.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: 1 Crore Middle-Income Taxpayers To Be out of Tax Net With Raised Exemption Limit, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

He also acknowledged that the new income tax slabs would provide substantial relief to the middle and upper-middle classes and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for this initiative. The budget prioritises the welfare of Annadata (farmers), focusing on improving agricultural productivity and boosting farmers' income. The mission for cotton productivity will particularly benefit Gujarat's farmers.

Additionally, the CM said that the improved credit limits under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme will provide much-needed support to farmers, fishermen, and animal husbandry farmers.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Prime Minister's initiative to launch the 'PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana' for approximately 100 districts with low agricultural productivity across the country. He conveyed the belief that this scheme would benefit 1.70 crore farmers, promote rural development, and help curb migration.

He also praised the announcement of the establishment of a Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund to provide long-term credit for the maritime industry, a move especially relevant for Gujarat, given its extensive coastline.

The CM highlighted that the substantial increase in the Credit Guarantee Scheme will greatly benefit Gujarat's MSMEs. He also praised the efforts to empower youth, particularly startups, noting that this initiative will transform our youth from job seekers to job creators.

Furthermore, the CM welcomed the special provisions for women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs, especially those embarking on their first business venture, as a significant step toward promoting inclusive growth.

Congratulating and conveying gratitude to the Prime Minister for the creation of the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund aimed at developing prosperous urban centres, the CM stated that this initiative will significantly enhance the infrastructure of Gujarat's cities.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for extending the exemptions, deductions, and relocation provisions for financial entities operating in the IFSC at GIFT City until March 31, 2030, which will provide substantial benefits to the insurance sector in the region.

Bhupendra Patel affirmed Gujarat's readiness to continue serving as a growth engine for the country's development under the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, expressing confidence that the provisions of this budget will provide the necessary momentum.

Emphasising the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to ensuring that states also achieve complete development for a Viksit Bharat, the Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Gujarat, expressed sincere gratitude to both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for presenting a comprehensive and impactful budget that brings this vision closer to fruition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)