Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the country's first geared electric motorbike plant, set up by MATTER Company at Changodar, Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is dedicated to establishing Gujarat as the nation's hub for green energy.

"On this occasion, Chief Minister Patel extended his greetings on Chaitri Navratri-Durgashtami and highlighted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's fifth-largest economy, achieving 12 per cent growth in the automobile sector," as per a Gujarat Chief Minister's office release.

CM Patel emphasized that the country's automotive industry is now fully geared to compete on the global stage. To accelerate green growth, the Prime Minister has championed the visionary mantra of 'Innovate in India.' In line with this vision, MATTER Company has inaugurated the nation's first geared electric motorbike plant.

Chief Minister Patel further stated that recognizing the need to adapt to evolving times, the Prime Minister launched the International Solar Alliance, placing a strong emphasis on renewable energy. Under his leadership, India has achieved remarkable progress in the green energy sector. Over the past 10 years, the country's green energy production capacity has surged from 2.8 gigawatts to 102.5 gigawatts, while wind energy generation has doubled.

"Chief Minister Patel stated that to promote domestic solar-based electricity generation, over 11 lakh houses in the country have installed solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana launched by the Prime Minister. As a result, the country's solar-based electricity generation capacity has increased from 9 gigawatts to 98 gigawatts," the release read.

CM Patel stated that Rs 2,240 crores have been allocated in the current Union Budget for the production of 4.5 lakh tons of green hydrogen. He said that India is moving toward becoming the world's third-largest producer of renewable energy.

Chief Minister Patel said that over the last 10 years, electric vehicle sales have surged 640-fold, with approximately 17 lakh EVs sold in the last year alone.

"CM Patel emphasized that to position Gujarat as the nation's hub for green energy, the state government has introduced the EV Policy-2021. Alongside this, significant efforts are being made to develop the necessary infrastructure. As part of the initiative, the government is actively promoting the production of lithium-ion batteries essential for electric vehicles," the release read.

CM Patel affirmed the state government's strong commitment to adopting green energy, noting that around 800 electric buses are currently operating in public transportation across Gujarat.

"CM Patel further shared that 2.64 lakh electric vehicles were registered in the state over the past year. Emphasizing the importance of zero carbon emissions, he urged citizens to actively support the creation of a clean and green environment in order to help achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 set forth by the Prime Minister," the release read.

On this occasion, Govindbhai Dholakia, Rajya Sabha MP, stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is effectively bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat to life. He further remarked that Gujarat has taken the 'Make in India' initiative a step ahead through 'Make in Gujarat,' where world-class products are now being developed--MATTER's Era Bike serving as a prime example.

On this occasion, Mohal Lalbhai, the founder and Group CEO of MATTER Company, thanked the Chief Minister Patel and said that this achievement was made possible due to Gujarat's progressive industrial policies. He called this a transformational moment for the company and the wider EV ecosystem.

"It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister also gained in-depth knowledge about the bike on this occasion. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel handed over zero carbon emission bikes to the State Police Force and Gir Rangers, which were presented by Matter Company. Through its Make in India and Innovative India-based next-generation plant, the company will produce around 1.20 lakh units annually," the release read.

On this occasion, Kanubhai Patel, MLA; Arun Pratap Singh, Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer of the company; Professor Arvind Sahay; along with other dignitaries, industry partners, and employees of MATTER Company, were present. (ANI)

