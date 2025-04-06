Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally inaugurated the grand Madhavpur Fair on the auspicious evening of Ram Navami in Madhavpur, located in Porbandar district, a release from Gujarat CMO said.

The fair is organised every year, beginning from Ram Navami, to commemorate the divine marriage of Lord Krishna, the Lord of Dwarka, with Rukminiji of Arunachal Pradesh, which took place in Madhavpur.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025 Celebrated Across Country With Large Processions, Special Prayers; Tight Security in Communally Sensitive Areas in Several States.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Madhavpur Fair, which has been celebrated as a national-level festival since 2018, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was graced by the special presence of Union Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated various pilgrim facility development works worth Rs30 crore, carried out by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board within the Rukmini Temple premises.

Also Read | Assembly Elections: Amit Shah To Spend 2 Days Each in Poll-Bound Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Every Month as Part of BJP's Campaign Efforts.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister remarked that the Madhavpur Fair stands as a powerful symbol of the confluence of devotion and tradition associated with Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. On one hand, it celebrates the divinity of Shri Ram's birth and the grandeur of Lord Shri Krishna's sacred wedding.

He further emphasized that the Madhavpur Fair is not merely a religious celebration but a vibrant reflection of our unity, cultural heritage, and shared love.

In this context, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Madhavpur has, for centuries, served as a vibrant center of religious, spiritual, and cultural consciousness--illuminating the deep cultural connection between the western homeland of Lord Krishna and the northeastern region of India, the land of Rukmini ji.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' finds true expression through vibrant fairs like this, where cultural performances, regional cuisines, traditional handicrafts, and artisanal exchanges from across the country come together in a rich celebration of unity in diversity.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the fair, organized by the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities of the state government, is not only a platform to celebrate cultural traditions and folk arts but also a vibrant festival of adventure sports, including beach sports.

He highlighted that the entire region--including Gandhiji's birthplace Porbandar, as well as Somnath, Dwarka, and Madhavpur--is rapidly emerging as a premier tourism destination. To attract an increasing number of tourists, the state government is actively working to strengthen regional connectivity.

As part of this effort, the current year's budget includes financial allocations for the expansion of Porbandar Airport, the extension of its runway, and the development of the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway.

The Chief Minister appreciated the performances by artists from northeastern states like Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, etc., and the coordination with Gujarat's artists.

Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from the sacred land of Madhavpur. He shared that the government has allocated Rs 75 crore in the state budget to address the pressing issues of salinity control and tidal flooding in the Ghed region. Mandaviya expressed confidence that the state government would commence this crucial work as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted the significant Mokarsagar Lake to Porbandar, recognising its importance for water conservation, the environment, and tourism. The Chief Minister's visit to Mokarsagar Lake before attending the fair reflects the state government's strong commitment to the entire project.

Considering the growing tourism in the Porbandar-Ghed region, he mentioned that the central and state governments are jointly focused on building the necessary infrastructure. This year's budget has once again prioritized the development of Porbandar Airport.

He further stated that Madhavpur and its surrounding areas are fast emerging as a hub for religious tourism. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, initiatives like the Saurashtra Tamil Sangam have helped Tamil communities residing in Tamil Nadu reconnect with their Saurashtrian roots. Similarly, the Madhavpur Fair has strengthened cultural bonds between the northeastern states and Gujarat.

Expressing his strong belief in Madhavpur's potential, Union Minister Mandaviya said the town could become a premier destination for the Prime Minister's "Wed in India" vision.

He mentioned that Madhavpur served as a destination wedding site centuries ago, and this fair is held every year to celebrate that rich heritage. With its deep cultural significance and scenic beauty, Madhavpur has the potential to be developed as one of India's finest destination wedding locations.

State Minister of Cultural Affairs and Tourism Mulubhai Bera extended a warm welcome to all in his address. He expressed delight that, for the first time this year, cultural performances and craft bazaars featuring artists from the northeastern states were organized in key locations such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Somnath, and Dwarka.

As a result, an increasing number of people have had the opportunity to experience and connect more closely with the spirit of the Madhavpur Fair.

At the inauguration of this fair, Arjun Modhwadia, MLA; Members of Parliament; Pankaj Joshi, Chief Secretary; M. Thennarasan, Principal Secretary of Youth Services and Cultural Activities; Rajender Kumar, Principal Secretary of Tourism; along with officials from the district administration, city and district office bearers, and a large number of attendees were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)