Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated RE-NETWORK 2025 in Ahmedabad, in the presence of Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

During the launch of RE-NETWORK 2025, CM congratulated the Indian Army on the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new India is being built through development-oriented politics alongside internal and border security.

CM further mentioned that PM Modi has always emphasised new-age renewable energy. He added that when the country and the world were discussing renewable and green clean energy, the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his commitment to renewable energy sources by starting Asia's largest solar plant in Charanka.

While addressing the RE-NETWORK 2025 Expo, themed The Future Together, the CM stated that the event reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to renewable energy. Such initiatives truly embody the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" within the RE sector. The CM praised the Gujarat Federation of Solar Industries (GFSI) for its innovative approach in promoting technological advancement across solar, wind, biomass, green hydrogen, and energy storage sectors.

Speaking on the state's progress under the leadership of PM Modi, the Chief Minister said that after becoming Chief Minister in 2001, Narendra Modi led Gujarat's development by overcoming several challenges with visionary leadership. To make the power sector self-reliant, he introduced the Jyotigram Yojana. Its success in providing 24-hour electricity to citizens later inspired the nationwide implementation of Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

The CM further noted that Gujarat's power generation capacity has risen from 8,750 megawatts in 2001 to 53,000 megawatts today, with renewable sources accounting for 55 per cent. Modhera has emerged as the country's first solar-powered village. Gujarat remains the only state with integrated gas, water, and electricity grids. Guided by PM Modi's vision, the state launched India's first Solar Energy Policy in 2009, which has since evolved into the Renewable Energy Policy 2023 through timely updates.

Highlighting initiatives in the RE sector under the Prime Minister's guidance, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi drew global attention by establishing the Climate Change Department. His goal is to make India a net-zero carbon emission country by 2070, and Gujarat is committed to becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission State even before that. He added that under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, 3.36 lakh homes in Gujarat now have solar rooftops, ranking first in the country. The CM also mentioned 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Catch the Rain' campaigns launched under the Prime Minister's guidance on International Biodiversity Day.

Kishorsinh Jhala, President of the Gujarat Federation of Solar Industries (GFSI), said the event will strengthen the renewable energy ecosystem by bringing together key stakeholders. He mentioned growing public engagement with renewable energy through schemes like PM Surya Ghar Yojana. It is worth mentioning that the two-day expo will feature over 120 exhibitors, 15+ speakers, and more than 25,000 attendees.

On the occasion of RE-NETWORK 2025, MLA of Dhangadhra Prakash Varmora, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department S J Haider, Executive Member of the Gujarat Federation of Solar Industries (GFSI) Divyesh Savaliya, along with other dignitaries, committee members, sponsors, exhibitors, and entrepreneurs, were present. (ANI)

