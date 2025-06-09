Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly built Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi, located in Vadodara district, where he received a warm welcome.

The chief minister described the event as a meaningful step towards reviving India's ancient education system and praised the Gurukul for combining modern facilities with traditional values.

In a post on X, he said, "I was fortunate enough to be present at the inauguration of the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Complex built at Dabhoi in Vadodara district and receive the holy presence and blessings of the venerable saints."

He said the new Gurukul would help students achieve both academic success and moral strength. "In this complex, which is full of modern facilities that ignite the flame of culture along with education, children will not only receive quality education, but will also learn lessons in the moral values of life," he wrote.

Calling Gurukuls the best heritage of our eternal tradition, the chief minister added, "Gurukuls are centres for acquiring the values of religion, culture, discipline, and spiritual lifestyle along with education."

He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, saying, "Our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, fulfilling the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', has implemented a new education policy with education in the mother tongue, knowledge of technical subjects and value-based education."

While expressing his optimism about the impact of the Gurukul, he said, "On this occasion, he expressed his confidence that by studying in this Gurukul, the students will make the best contribution to the upliftment of society and the building of a developed India - a developed Gujarat."

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister also unveiled the book Sonani Hatdi, highlighting the esteemed heritage of the Patidar community, at Vishv Umiya Dham in Ahmedabad. The book documents a 750-year-old genealogy of the Patidar royal courts and the Desai Bhayats, according to the release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that unity is strength and collective efforts are more impactful than individual ones, making even the toughest tasks achievable.

He said that while the freedom struggle began with the Non-Cooperation Movement, the present era is one of achieving prosperity through cooperation. Communities built on collaboration, empathy, and mutual trust consistently witness sustained growth and development. (ANI)

