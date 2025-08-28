Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on Thursday.

While addressing the event, the Chief Minister recalled that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated in 2003 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has placed Gujarat firmly on the global industrial map and given it a distinct identity as a gateway to the future for industries and investors worldwide.

He mentioned that to further strengthen this image through the spirit of Vocal for Local and to ensure the benefits of development reach every corner of the state, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is being organised under the Prime Minister's direction.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the conference logo, website, and mobile application in the presence of the Industries Minister, Balvantsinh Rajput, the Agriculture Minister, Raghavji Patel, and the Minister of State, Bhikusinhji Parmar.

According to the release, the first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will be held in Mehsana district on October 9 and 10. The conference will serve as a platform to showcase the industrial and economic strength, as well as the investment readiness, of every region in the state. Following Mehsana, similar conferences will be organised in Saurashtra, Central Gujarat, and South Gujarat.

The Chief Minister noted that every region of Gujarat has its own unique product and identity, with the 'One District, One Product' initiative reflecting this strength. He observed that some districts possess such potential that their industrial output and production surpass those of several other states.

The Chief Minister stated that Gujarat has long been a leader in traditional sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals, gems and jewellery, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Gujarat is now advancing towards leadership in new and futuristic sectors, including semiconductors, electric mobility, aerospace, defence, and green energy, with a focus on self-reliance.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister envisions a nation where indigenous talent is prioritised in technology, innovation, startups, research, and production. To achieve this, the Prime Minister has adopted the mantra of 'Vocal for Local and Local for Global'. The Chief Minister conveyed the belief that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will play a vital role in realising this vision.

He further said that the regional conference will provide opportunities to establish industries in districts with strong development potential. This will not only boost local economies but also help create quality products that improve each district's brand image. Thus, the benefits of development will truly reach every part of the state, fulfilling the vision of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishvas, Sauno Prayas.

The CM stated that the Prime Minister's determination to make Gujarat's industries and economy globally competitive has been successfully achieved through the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Today, Gujarat has become a hub for many leading global industrial houses. With the growth of large industries, small industries and MSMEs have also prospered, making MSMEs the backbone of the state's industrial development.

Following the Vibrant Summit, the state government streamlined procedures for industries and investments in Gujarat, making processes from land acquisition to operational commencement easier under the Ease of Doing Business framework. The CM noted that with wide-ranging reforms and the introduction of more than 20 policies, Gujarat has emerged as a policy-driven state with proactive governance.

The CM stated that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will provide an important platform for the state's industries to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, fostering self-reliance and promoting the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global'.

On this occasion, Industries Minister Balvantsingh Rajput said that the last Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw investment commitments worth ₹45,000 crore and over 2,600 MoUs signed. Building on this success, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference has been organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to connect every district, taluka, and even the remotest areas of Gujarat with Vibrant Gujarat.

He recalled that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. At that time, the state's production was ₹1,42,000 crore, which has now grown to over ₹22 lakh crore. Compared to 2003, per capita income has risen from ₹18,392 to ₹2,73,000. Production has increased from ₹44,000 crore to over ₹6.30 lakh crore, while manufacturing output has expanded from ₹1,48,000 crore to over ₹21.50 lakh crore. The Minister further mentioned that the Summit has driven growth in small enterprises, which have grown from 1.5 lakh in 2003 to over 21 lakh today.

He added that Gujarat has attracted foreign direct investment worth ₹5.50 lakh crore between 2003 and 2025.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit attracted participants from over 140 countries. Over 98,000 people signed MOUs, with over 45,000 participants committing investments in Gujarat. These efforts also facilitated the creation of 81 lakh jobs, steadily advancing the state's development, the Minister added.

Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary (Industries), outlined the background of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. Providing detailed information, Industries Commissioner Swaroop P stated that the conferences aim to accelerate local-level development, generate employment opportunities, and highlight the distinct identity of each region.

The conferences will be held across four key regional centres of the state: Mehsana for North Gujarat (9-10 October 2025), Rajkot for Kutch and Saurashtra (8-9 January 2026), Surat for South Gujarat (9-10 April 2026), and Vadodara for Central Gujarat (10-11 June 2026). Shri Swaroop noted that these platforms will bring together people, entrepreneurs, youth, and local leadership, connecting their aspirations with government policies.

He also mentioned that the initiative will create new opportunities in sectors such as value-added crop production and green energy, while further strengthening traditional industries. Present on the occasion were Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M. K. Das, Commissioner, Geology & Mining, Dhaval Patel, MD of GIDC Ms. Praveena D. K., MD of iNDEXTb Keyur C. Sampat, along with industry association representatives and senior officials. (ANI)

