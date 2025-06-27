Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Ashadhi Bij, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers to Lord Jagannath early Friday morning at the temple premises in Ahmedabad, ahead of ceremonially flagging off the 148th Rath Yatra, according to an official statement from the state government.

Upholding the annual tradition, the CM performed Pahind Vidhi, the symbolic ritual of cleaning the chariot. Marking his fourth consecutive year, the CM swept Lord Jagannath Rath with a golden broom before the official commencement of the Yatra.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State Cooperation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Mayor of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Pratibha Jain, were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion of the Rath Yatra, the CM extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat, according to the official statement. He stated that it was his privilege to have the opportunity to perform aarti and ceremonially flag off the 148th Rath Yatra. The CM said that Lord Jagannath is a revered deity for all and prayed for His blessings to strengthen everyone's resolve in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat.

He also noted that the Rath Yatra has been a symbol of communal harmony. On the occasion of Ashadhi Bij, the CM conveyed heartfelt New Year greetings to Kutchhi people across the country and around the world.

According to the statement, on this occasion, the Mahant of the Lord Jagannath Temple, Dilipdas; the President of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, Avichaldas; local MLAs; the City BJP President, Prerak Shah; other dignitaries; and a large number of devotees were present.

Earlier today in Gandhinagar district, CM Patel also attended the 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav' and the School Entrance Festival 2025 program. The CM was seen standing with young students, distributing educational kits to them. Under this admission festival, the CM mentioned that the children were enrolled in the Pundrasan Primary School.

His post in Gujarati read, "On this occasion, educational kits were distributed to the children, and outstanding students were honoured. I commend the spirit of the generous donors who contributed to the Kanya Kelavani Fund as well as to the support for the school's children, including educational kits." (ANI)

