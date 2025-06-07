Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 13 development projects worth Rs 343.39 crore and laid the foundation stones for 28 new projects worth Rs 213.79 crore, bringing development initiatives worth Rs 557.18 crore to Rajkot, said an official release.

Addressing the event at the Pramukh Swami Auditorium in Rajkot, the Chief Minister stated that under the Urban Development Year initiative, Rajkot city and district are witnessing significant development.

He expressed confidence that the projects being inaugurated and launched today would enhance the "Ease of Living" for the people of Rajkot.

Reflecting on Rajkot's development journey over the past two decades, the Chief Minister noted that projects such as Atal Sarovar, AIIMS, an international airport, and various flyovers have transformed the city and improved the quality of urban life.

The newly developed art gallery and other major development initiatives underscore the state government's commitment to urban welfare.

Regarding Rajkot's future growth trajectory, the Chief Minister stated that the Government of Gujarat has planned six strategic growth hubs across the state, modelled on the successful example of Surat, with Rajkot as one of the key hubs.

To support this vision, a dedicated Regional Economic Plan is being formulated. Rajkot has emerged as a prominent centre for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), along with the engineering, gold and silver, and jewellery-making sectors.

CM Patel said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are underway to connect these industries to world-class markets, accelerating their global competitiveness and boosting their economic contribution.

On the occasion of the 352nd coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Chief Minister recalled Shivaji's establishment of good governance centred on public welfare, security, and strategic leadership and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of development-focused politics inspired by the spirit of 'Nagarik Devo Bhava,' ensuring that even the most marginalised citizens benefit from governance.

This approach has created a successful model of citizen-centric administration over the past 11 years. Following the Prime Minister's visionary path, Rajkot is now receiving development works worth Rs 557.18 crore, including Rs 238 crore dedicated to the energy sector.

The Chief Minister stated that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the visionary Jyotigram Yojana, which ensured a 24-hour electricity supply to every village in the state. Dedicated feeders were created for agriculture, and a balanced approach was adopted to provide sufficient power for both industry and farming.

Referring to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Chief Minister highlighted that, as per a recent survey, around 3.40 lakh households in Gujarat have installed solar rooftops. Of the solar energy generated, 58 per cent was used for domestic consumption while 42 per cent was sold back to the government, helping citizens to earn an income and urging more people to avail themselves of the highly beneficial scheme.

The Chief Minister also noted that farmers are significantly benefiting from solar power schemes, with 98 per cent of the state's farmers now receiving electricity during the daytime.

He further stated that under the visionary SAUNI Yojana, the Prime Minister ensured water supply to every village across the Saurashtra region.

With reliable access to electricity, water, and excellent road connectivity, industrial and economic development in Rajkot and across Saurashtra has accelerated significantly. The Rs 112 crore road infrastructure projects announced today for the Rajkot district will further strengthen industrial growth and provide citizens with enhanced transportation facilities.

The Chief Minister stated that in 2005, to make urbanisation in Gujarat well-planned and systematic, the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched the Urban Development Year--an initiative that marked a turning point in the State's urban growth journey.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of this landmark initiative, the Government of Gujarat has decided to celebrate 2025 as an Urban Development Year, to develop world-class cities.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to green growth, the Chief Minister noted that maintaining clean and plastic-free cities is a shared responsibility, contributing to the vision of a "Clean Gujarat and Green Gujarat."

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister and the Indian Armed Forces for the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the event, the Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said that the development initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat are now delivering substantial results under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He stated that Gujarat is progressing through inclusive and balanced growth, with benefits reaching every section of society. The Minister further stated that the State Government has incorporated not only electricity, water, and roads into the development journey, but also arts and sports, truly fulfilling the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi."

He shared that in remote areas like Jasdan, the Gujarat Government has developed a large-scale indoor-outdoor sports complex at a cost of Rs 8 crore, equipped with facilities for athletics, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, and more.

This initiative will empower players from Jasdan to excel at the national level. Promoting such a sports culture will also strengthen Gujarat's preparedness to host global sporting events like the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games.

Highlighting the State Government's commitment to ensuring sufficient supply even in remote areas, the Minister stated that while Saurashtra was once considered a water-scarce region, the SAUNI Yojana has transformed the scenario by channelling River Narmada's resources to villages, securing water availability for citizens even during summers.

To further enhance water security in Rajkot, the newly inaugurated Moviya, Machhu-1, and Padadhari projects will provide 100 litres per person per day to lakhs of residents across Gondal, Rajkot, Padadhari, Kotda Sangani, and Lodhika regions.

On this occasion, Mayor Nayna Pedhadiya expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating development projects worth over Rs 1,623 crore to the Rajkot district within just six months. She also outlined various development initiatives and highlighted pioneering efforts in environmental conservation, such as bore well recharge, subsidies for electric bikes, and solid waste management.

Rajkot District Collector Prabhav Joshi delivered the welcome address and outlined the program's structure. He stated that good governance and public welfare remain central to the Gujarat Government's administrative framework. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, citizens of Rajkot district and the municipal area have been gifted 41 development projects across various government departments, valued at approximately Rs 525 crore.

Referring to the inauguration of a new Taluka-level Sports Complex in Jasdan, the Collector highlighted the State Government's commitment to promoting sports through the establishment of this state-of-the-art facility.

Built by the district administration on seven acres of land at a cost of Rs 8.40 crore, the complex aims to strengthen the region's sports infrastructure.

He further noted that the Chief Minister inaugurated 13 development works worth Rs 343.39 crore and laid the foundation stones for 27 projects valued at Rs 181.67 crore.

On this occasion, the CM handed over a reimbursement subsidy letter worth Rs 75 lakh to the Rajkot Engineering Association. Beneficiaries also received property cards issued under the SVAMITVA Yojana. Additionally, as part of the Nirmal Gujarat 2.0 campaign, incentive cheques worth Rs 10,000 were distributed to the sanitation workers. (ANI)

