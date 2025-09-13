Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] September 13 (ANI): The citizens of Vadodara once again witnessed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's compassion and humility towards children. During the Elets Urban Innovation and Infrastructure Summit, CM graciously handed the microphone to a visually impaired student on stage and attentively listened to her words, according to a release.

At the summit, CM was welcomed by the Divyang children of Urmi School. Among them was Gauri Shardul, a class 10 student of the school. Gauri presented a framed sketch of the Chief Minister, which she had drawn herself, as part of the welcome.

On seeing the pencil-drawn portrait, the Chief Minister was deeply impressed. Despite being visually impaired, Gauri had created such beautiful artwork. Therefore, Bhupendra Patel inquired about her. At that moment, Gauri expressed to the Chief Minister, "Sir, I would like to say a few words!" CM immediately understood the student's feelings and promptly arranged for a mic on stage, giving her the opportunity to share her thoughts, the release stated.

Without any fear, Gauri confidently said that due to the Accessible India Campaign, infrastructure such as buildings, bus stands, and railway stations are being developed in a Divyang-friendly manner. Along with this, facilities like Braille script in education and other amenities are being provided by the government, making life easier for the Divyangjan. She presented her thoughts beautifully.

This moment gave everyone a glimpse of the Chief Minister's simplicity and affection for children. Listening to the student's words also brought joy to all. Urmi School's Sargam Gupta and Radhika Nair were also present on the occasion, the release added. (ANI)

