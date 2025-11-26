Anand (Gujarat) [India]. November 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday participated in the Unity March held in Anand to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event, organised as part of statewide celebrations honouring the 'Iron Man of India', witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, public representatives, and locals.

Both Chief Ministers paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel before leading the march, which highlighted his pivotal role in national integration and his contributions to building a united India.

Tripura CM Manik Saha, who joined the march as a special guest, said Sardar Patel's legacy transcends regional boundaries and remains a guiding force for the entire nation.

A series of cultural performances, exhibitions on Sardar Patel's life, and awareness activities were also organised as part of the commemoration. Local administration officials, schoolchildren, NSS volunteers, and various social groups took part in the march, which passed through key areas of Anand amid chants promoting unity and national integration.

The event concluded with an appeal to the public to uphold Sardar Patel's ideals and contribute to strengthening the nation's unity and harmony.

