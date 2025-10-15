Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 15 (ANI): Ahead of Gujarat's 75th anniversary, the state government on Wednesday unveiled the strategic vision document 'Gujarat@75: Agenda for 2035' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, laying out a comprehensive development roadmap for the next decade, according to a statement issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel released the document, describing the milestone as both a celebration of Gujarat's remarkable achievements and a renewed commitment to its future. He said the agenda is aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and will monitor the state's progress over the next decade toward the twin goals of "earning well" and "living well" for every citizen.

According to the Gujarat CMO, these strategies aim to accelerate progress across various sectors, including health, education, skill development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, thereby ensuring balanced and inclusive growth across all districts. The Agenda envisions a 'Samruddh Rajya; Samarth Nagarik' (a prosperous state with empowered citizens).

The Gujarat Government said that by 2035, every child will have access to future-ready education. AI-based learning will be introduced in 7,500 schools, and 75 Advanced Skill Institutes will be established, creating approximately 7.5 million (7.5 lakh) skilled jobs.

The state government also plans to increase medical colleges, develop a comprehensive digital health network, and provide health insurance coverage for every family, strengthening the overall healthcare ecosystem.

Additonally, over the next decade, Gujarat CMO said that it will develop 750 green spaces as 'urban lungs', plant 7,500 Miyawaki forests, recycle 75% of municipal wastewater, and construct 75 iconic buildings. Digital governance and e-services will empower every citizen.

The government said that farmers' incomes will increase through improved crop quality, value-added products, and agro-processing, driving overall rural prosperity.

Moreover, the state also aims to have 75% of its industries operate on green energy within the next ten years, supported by hydrogen plants, 75 GW of wind capacity, 7,500 electric buses, and widespread solar adoption, creating thousands of green jobs. By 2035, the state is expected to establish itself as India's innovation powerhouse, with a strong focus on entrepreneurship and boosting start-ups and enterprises.

With an investment plan of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, Gujarat aims to strengthen infrastructure across roads, irrigation, ports, transport, water, and energy supply.

The Gujarat Government stated that the 2035 Agenda offers a measurable, evidence-based framework for policy planning and implementation, providing clear direction for the coming decade.

This document was developed for the Government of Gujarat by the Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT) in close coordination with government departments, institutions, and boards, including GSIDS, GIDB, iHub, the Higher Education Department, as well as the Planning and ARTD Divisions. It aims to consolidate sectoral insights and departmental goals into a unified strategy to ensure the state's sustainable development.

The unveiling of Gujarat@75: Agenda for 2035 marks a significant step in Gujarat's journey towards Viksit Gujarat @2047, aiming to reaffirm its role as a driver of India's growth and innovation. (ANI)

