Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): On the 79th Independence Day, Chief Minister S Bhupendra Patel hoisted the national flag and saluted the tricolour in a patriotic atmosphere at Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that since Gujarat's formation as a separate state in 1960, its development journey has gained new direction, energy, and momentum in the 21st century under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Seelampur, Walks Into Police Station to Confess Crime.

On the 79th Independence Day, the CM announced that by 2035, when Gujarat marks 75 years of its formation, the state will implement an Agenda for 2035 aimed at achieving a "Prosperous State, Empowered Citizens" to promote comprehensive development and more citizen-centric governance.

He said this agenda will serve as a guiding framework to realise PM Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through Viksit Gujarat 2047.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Delhi Section of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II Projects, Says 'Delhi Shining Example of Development' (Watch Video).

"It will focus on strengthening state-wide infrastructure, empowering citizens socially and economically, fostering innovation-driven growth in economic and educational sectors, and preparing youth to harness emerging technologies," according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Further, as per the statement, in the presence of Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, spiritual leader Pujya Ramesh Oza, MP Rambhai Mokariya, MLA Arjun Modhwadia, and district officials, CM Bhupendra Patel led the flag-hoisting ceremony, accompanied by the police band's rendition of the national anthem and a parade.

On this occasion, he made key announcements for rural and time-bound urban development across the state from Porbandar.

The Chief Minister, announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Gramotthan Yojana' for the well-planned development of villages along with cities, stated that the scheme has been launched with an allocation of Rs 100 crore. The objective is to promote the comprehensive development of gram panchayats that serve as taluka headquarters but have not been merged with municipalities. The scheme aims to develop these villages on the lines of urban areas and establish physical facilities.

He added that the scheme aims to make large villages viable alternatives to cities, encouraging people to move from urban areas to such developed villages. The plan will focus on infrastructure development, solid waste management, solar street lighting, healthcare, and sustainable development initiatives.

During the state's Urban Development Year, the Chief Minister also announced the preparation of over 100 town planning schemes for small towns and GIS-based development plans for 55 towns with populations of up to one lakh, the statement added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is committed to holistic development, ensuring progress reaches both urban and rural areas.

He highlighted the dual benefits of the double-engine government, detailing the state's achievements in various sectors and public welfare schemes. Noting that Gujarat ranks among the leading large states in Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) with a per capita income of Rs 1.96 lakh, he strongly advocated for purchasing and promoting indigenous and local products under the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' initiatives.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called for moving from dependence to dominance in every sector to realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chief Minister stated that, under the Prime Minister's guidance, Team Gujarat has successfully implemented several schemes focused on housing, food, healthcare, education, and economic upliftment for the underprivileged, poor, marginalised, and Antyodaya communities.

He highlighted key achievements, including the construction of 11 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in both urban and rural areas, distribution of Ayushman Aarogya cards to 2.90 crore people, and free food grains to 3.26 crore Antyodaya beneficiaries.

He added that a saturation approach and a public security saturation campaign have been launched to ensure that 100 per cent of eligible beneficiaries receive these welfare benefits.

For the holistic development of tribal communities, Rs 30,121 crore has been allocated this year under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana - 2. So far, over Rs 4,300 crore in scholarships have been provided for the education of tribal children, details of which he shared in the context of the 150th birth anniversary year of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

CM stated that the state government has undertaken multiple initiatives to empower the four pillars of GYAN -- the Poor (Gareeb), Youth (Yuva), Farmers (Annadata), and Women (Nari Shakti).

He noted that the skills of the youth are strengthening the startup ecosystem, while five lakh Lakhpati Didis and 21 per cent women participation in women-managed milk cooperatives have significantly empowered women.

Prioritising the interests of farmers, the government stands firmly with them from seed to market. He also shared details of providing relief on diesel VAT to fishermen through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Chief Minister announced key infrastructure projects, including 12 Garvi Gujarat High-Speed Corridors, Disa-Pipavav Namo Shakti Expressway, and Somnath-Dwarka Expressway. He also revealed plans for Regional Vibrant Summits and world-class sports infrastructure as Gujarat prepares to host major events.

He highlighted achievements in public safety, health, and the Mukhyamantri Poushtik Alpahar Yojana. Noting Gujarat's 75th year in 2035, ahead of India's centenary in 2047, he urged citizens to pledge towards Viksit Gujarat 2047 in line with Viksit Bharat 2047.

At the start of the state-level Independence Day celebrations, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and Director General of Police Vikas Sahay escorted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to the podium.

The event featured patriotic cultural performances by the district administration and Gujarat Police, along with a horse show, bike stunt show, and dog show by police personnel, captivating the audience. A total of 685 personnel from 19 platoons, including Maharashtra Police, participated in the parade. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)