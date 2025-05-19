Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth over Rs 495 crore in the historic copper city of Visnagar, according to an official release.

At the inauguration event, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to carrying forward the politics of development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In just three days, development projects worth Rs 2,800 crore have been inaugurated across Gujarat.

CM Patel emphasized that when such developmental initiatives are undertaken for the welfare of the people, the public must also actively participate. In the past, people hesitated to ask the government for development work. Today, demands are confidently made for projects worth crores of rupees, and these works are being executed. This trust-building between the government and the people has been made possible under the leadership of PM Modi.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Patel stated that Prime Minister Modi has sent a message through "Operation Sindoor" that terrorism will be uprooted from its very foundation. Chief Minister Patel congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian Armed Forces for successfully executing Operation Sindoor.

He said that PM Modi, by adopting the mantras "Nagarik Devo Bhavah" and "Janta Janardan," has focused on inclusive empowerment of the people. Under the leadership of PM Modi, arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no shortage of funds for development projects.

Speaking on development works, CM Patel said that to address the issue of traffic congestion in the state, a Rs 1,020 crore "Garvi Gujarat High-Speed Corridor" project has been promoted. In Visnagar, a bypass road is also to be constructed at the cost of Rs 210 crore. The state government is committed to ensuring that amenities like roads, education, and healthcare reach even the remotest villages of Gujarat.

In earlier times, Gujarat had 1,375 medical seats; today, 7,000 doctors graduate yearly. For better healthcare in rural areas, sub-district hospitals are being upgraded at the taluka level. Prime Minister Modi has laid special emphasis on the eradication of TB. Under the Ni-kshay Yojana, a compassionate responsibility is being fulfilled by providing treatment and nutrition kits to TB patients.

The Chief Minister said that while we could not contribute to the country's freedom struggle, we must now work to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat by the year 2047 as envisioned by PM Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister urged everyone to adopt the Nav Sankalp (nine resolutions) given by the Prime Minister -- water conservation, green cover, cleanliness, vocal for local, discovering India, adopting natural farming, adopting a healthy lifestyle, giving space to yoga and sports in life, and helping the underprivileged.

Marching ahead on the path of continuous development, an event was organised at APMC Ground in the copper city of Visnagar, where Chief Minister Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development works worth over Rs 495 crore.

This included the inauguration of the newly constructed buildings of Civil Hospital Visnagar, Taluka Panchayat, and Visnagar Municipality. A total of 76 development works worth more than Rs 423 crore were launched through foundation stone laying and bhoomi poojan, while 18 development works worth over Rs 72 crore were inaugurated.

During the event, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that Visnagar, known for its unique copper legacy, is steadily progressing toward uninterrupted development. The government is making consistent efforts to provide citizens of Visnagar with essential infrastructure such as drinking water, roads, education facilities, a library, a seminar hall, a community hall, school classrooms, and overbridges.

The state has adopted a proactive approach toward Visnagar's development, ensuring that this copper city's growth journey continues unhindered.

Minister Patel further added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is advancing on a journey of national pride, development, and heritage. In Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, priority has been given to rural development alongside the building of a strong nation. Visnagar, recognized today as a heritage town, has been gifted several development-oriented projects, which will significantly enhance the quality of life for its residents.

District In-Charge Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma stated that, with a commitment to the welfare of society's most marginalized, an uninterrupted journey of development has been initiated in Visnagar with Vedic traditions.

Today, the government is persistently working towards rural development across the country. To ensure basic amenities reach rural populations and accelerate rural development, the government has implemented various schemes.

He added that with Sahkar hi Samrudhhi's aim, Gujarat has become a leading state in the cooperative sector. The state and central governments remain constantly committed to strengthening cooperative institutions to empower farmers, animal husbandry farmers, and women in rural areas through cooperative prosperity.

It is noteworthy that a newly constructed hospital building was inaugurated at a cost of Rs 30 crore for the health and well-being of citizens. A new municipality building was built at a cost of Rs 6.70 crore for the benefit of Visnagar city residents, and a new Taluka Panchayat building was inaugurated at a cost of Rs 4.47 crore for the rural population of Visnagar Taluka.

At the bhoomipujan, foundation stone laying, and inauguration ceremonies for various development works in education, healthcare, primary services, and infrastructure, Visnagar Municipality inaugurated projects worth Rs 18.87 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 10.12 crore. The Roads and Buildings Department, along with the Panchayat and State Government, laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 407 crore.

At the event, the benefits of various government schemes were distributed to beneficiaries. (ANI)

