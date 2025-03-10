Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Jain Derasar in Sector-7 of Gandhinagar and sought blessings from Jainacharya Vijay Abhaydevsurishwarji Maharaj, an official statement said on Monday.

During his visit, he had darshan of the deity at the Jinalaya and learned about the activities of Jain Dharma, the Sangh, and the trust associated with the Upashray.

On this occasion, the trustees of the Jain Sangh honored Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a shawl, a turban, and a garland at Shri Vasupujya Jain Derasar and Upashray, as per the CMO.

The event was attended by Hemen Shah, Sanjay Jain, Tushar Shah, Hemendra Shah, Bharat Shah, Nitin Sanghvi, Chetanbhai, and a large number of Jain brothers and sisters. (ANI)

